Shiv Sena should drop CM demand, settle for Deputy CM post: Ramdas Athawale

If the state goes to polls again (in case the government formation impasse is not solved), it will be a major loss for the BJP-Sena, the Union minister said.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday advised the Shiv Sena to give up the demand for the post of Maharashtra chief minister in return for additional ministerial berths in the state and Centre.

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also said the Sena should not "stretch further" its demand for the CM's post, and must settle for the deputy CM's post.

The Sena and senior ally BJP are in the midst of tough negotiations for government formation, with the former insisting on "50:50 power-sharing", including equal division of the chief ministerial tenure.

"I don't think the Sena will get the post of chief minister. But they can get more cabinet portfolios (in the Maharashtra government) as well as an additional ministerial berth in the Centre," he told reporters here.

"If the state goes to polls again (in case the government formation impasse is not solved), it will be a major loss for the BJP-Sena. The BJP should also consider Sena's demands," he added.

"The Sena joining the Congress-NCP (to form the government) will also not look good," he asserted.

TAGS
Ramdas Athawale Shiv Sena BJP Maharashtra government Maharashtra CM
