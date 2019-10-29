Home Nation

'Such statements don't add to Sanjay Ji's stature': Dushyant Chautala hits back at Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut drew a comparison between the two states and implied that unlike Dushyant, whose father is serving a jail term, the Shiv Sena has nothing to worry about.

Published: 29th October 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Soon after Shiv Sena leader took a jibe at Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala, the JJP chief hit back.

Raut today drew a comparison between the political scenarios of the two states and implied that unlike Dushyant, whose father is serving a jail term, the Shiv Sena has nothing to worry about and hence, would not compromise.

"We do not have any Dushyant here whose father is inside the jail. Here it's us who do politics of dharma and satya (righteousness and truth). Maharashtra has a very complicated politics," Raut had said.

Reacting to Raut's remarks, Dushyant told reporters here, "It means he doesn't know who Dushyant Chautala is. My father is in jail for six years. He never asked about his well being. Ajay Chautala Ji has not come out without completing his term. Such statements don't add to Sanjay Ji's stature".

Dushyant on Tuesday arrived at his residence at 18 Janpath, New Delhi for the first time after taking charge as Haryana Deputy Chief Minister. Dushyant further asserted that he will be meeting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar later in the day.

"I will meet the Chief Minister today to discuss certain issues and agenda. Our aim is to provide basic facilities to the public without any inconvenience," said Chautala.

On being asked about CM Manohar Lal Khattar's decision to form committees to formulate common minimum programme, Dushyant said: "A committee will be formed in a time-bound manner, based on the common and utmost important agendas. We will try to fulfil the promises made by both parties."

Chautala further stated that according to Khattar, a detailed discussion would be held regarding the cabinet after the first session. Chautala on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

Khattar also took oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term after the recently concluded polls in the state. In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Later, the party stitched an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats. It also draw support of seven independent MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dushyant Chautala Maharashtra Assembly election Haryana Assembly election
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp