Home Nation

Team Khattar 2.0 to have new faces in Haryana

Most of his previous ministers have performed poorly in the just-concluded Assembly polls.

Published: 29th October 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala interacts with locals in Sirsa district of Haryana.

Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala interacts with locals in Sirsa district of Haryana. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is learnt to have discussed his new team after most of the ministers lost elections in the state polls. Khattar has sought concurrence with the BJP chief Amit Shah on the expansion of his council of ministers.

Anil Vij and Banwari Lal, the two ministers who ducked the popular anger against Khattar’s ministers, are likely to find space in the council of ministers.

Khattar is likely to give a Cabinet and a minister of state berth to Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), which joined the BJP in a post alliance after the state threw a hung Assembly. The BJP is also mulling to induct a couple of Independents in the Haryana government to gain stability.

ALSO READ: In Haryana,  it’s advantage dushyant

Mahipal Dhanda and Seema Trikha are also seen probable to join the Khattar government. Nayanpal Rawat and Balraj Kundi from the pack of Independent candidates are also in the reckoning to join the Khattar government.

Incidentally, the Team Khattar 2.0 would broadly boast of new faces, with the chief minister lacking the option to choose from the experienced BJP leaders. “With scores of ministers losing polls, Khattar has a task at hand to groom his ministers afresh. The verdict is an irony for Khattar that core members of his team lost elections. His new team can not benefit from the administrative experience of the past five years,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP leaders claimed that the people vented their anger against ministers in the Khattar government for not nursing their constituencies. “These ministers ignored their constituencies, which in turn invited the anger of the people. This is also ironical that the BJP couldn’t gain the mandate on own because the ministers failed to defend their seats,” noted another BJP functionary.

Will provide stable govt: Dushyant
Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the BJP-JJP combine will provide a “stable and honest” government to the state and work for the welfare of all sections of the society. “We will provide a stable, honest and transparent administration, which will work for the welfare of all sections,” said the 31-year-old leader of Jannayak Janata Party, who was sworn in on Sunday as deputy chief minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government. Khattar took oath as state’s chief minister for the second time on Sunday with Dushyant Chautala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar JJP Haryana government Team Khattar 2.0
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp