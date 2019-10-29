UP man, stabbed for resisting his cousin's harassers, succumbs

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man succumbed to stab injuries at a hospital in the national capital, a week after being attacked by a college student who allegedly harassed his cousin in Kairana town of Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Vikki was stabbed on October 23 by the accused, Anuj Kumar, who has since been arrested, they said.

According to Kotwali Station House Officer Yashpal Dhama, the accused was initially booked under attempt to murder charges but it has now been converted into a murder case.

The girl's father had lodged an FIR, alleging that Anuj stabbed Vikki, who confronted some college students who had been harassing his cousin, a BA student at a college in Kairana.

Vikki was rushed in a serious condition to Delhi's Safdarjang hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday, police said.