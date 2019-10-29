Home Nation

West Bengal BJP MP orders cellphone online, gets stones instead

Published: 29th October 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:56 AM

A senior police officer said that an investigation has been started in the case.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

MALDA: BJP MP from Malda (north) Lok Sabha constituency Khogen Murmu ordered a mobile phone using an online app and received a box with two stones inside, instead of the handset.

Murmu said he would take up the issue with the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

Murmu said he had ordered the gadget worth Rs 11,999 for a relative on the occasion of Diwali. “We were celebrating Diwali and Kali Puja festival on Tuesday in the presence of our relatives.

I became suspicious when I found the box was not displaying the same model that I had ordered.

Besides, its seal was not intact. After opening it, I found the box was stashed with small pieces of papers and the stones,’’ the MP said.

Murmu’s party colleagues first contacted the delivery boy and the agency where he works. “The agency asked me to link my bank account with it. I did not agree. I was duped already and did not want to fall victim to any fraudulent action,’’ he said.

The West Bengal Police has received multiple complaints in which victims alleged they received boxes without the items they had ordered.

