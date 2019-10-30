Home Nation

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to send all-party delegation to Kashmir

His letter to the Prime Minister comes in the wake of the killing of five migrant labourers by terrorists on Tuesday.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to send an all-party delegation to the valley to assess the situation there.

His letter to the Prime Minister comes in the wake of the killing of five migrant labourers by terrorists on Tuesday. All the deceased belonged to Chowdhury's home district, Murshidabad.

READ| Don't want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan, says EU delegation

"This is in connection with the unfortunate incident that took place yesterday in the Valley where 5 innocent countrymen were ambushed by terrorists. All the deceased persons are from Bengal and from my home District Murshidabad. I have already written to the Home Minister in detail and suggested certain measures that can be taken in this connection, a copy of the said letter is annexed hereto for your ready reference," said Chowdhury in his letter to PM Modi.

"I would urge before you sir to consider my suggestion and send an all-party delegation to the valley to assess the situation there," it read.

He also urged Prime Minister to extend financial support to victim families from the PM relief fund.

On Tuesday, five labourers from Murshidabad were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp