All passenger trains on West Central Railway get bio-toilets

By PTI

.JABALPUR: The West Central Railway has become the first zone in the country to install bio-toilets in all its passenger trains, an official said here on Wednesday.

The initiative was implemented by the Railways under the Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat campaign.

"Bio-toilets have been installed in all passenger trains originating from the three divisions of WCR - Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota," WCR central public relations officer Priyanka Dixit said in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

Bio-toilets convert human waste into water and biogas with the help of anaerobic bacteria, she said.

The facility will improve cleanliness and hygiene on platforms, and will help the track and coach maintenance staff to perform their work more efficiently, Dixit added.

Meanwhile, wi-fi facility has been introduced in 249 out of 272 WCR stations, the official said, adding that the process to introduce the facility at the remaining stations is underway.