Home Nation

All passenger trains on West Central Railway get bio-toilets

Bio-toilets convert human waste into water and biogas with the help of anaerobic bacteria.

Published: 30th October 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Train,Railways

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

.JABALPUR: The West Central Railway has become the first zone in the country to install bio-toilets in all its passenger trains, an official said here on Wednesday.

The initiative was implemented by the Railways under the Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat campaign.

"Bio-toilets have been installed in all passenger trains originating from the three divisions of WCR - Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota," WCR central public relations officer Priyanka Dixit said in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

Bio-toilets convert human waste into water and biogas with the help of anaerobic bacteria, she said.

The facility will improve cleanliness and hygiene on platforms, and will help the track and coach maintenance staff to perform their work more efficiently, Dixit added.

Meanwhile, wi-fi facility has been introduced in 249 out of 272 WCR stations, the official said, adding that the process to introduce the facility at the remaining stations is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bio Toilets Passenger trains bio toilets
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp