BJP slams MP govt over decision to introduce eggs in mid-day meal

Congress leaders, however, have said that the decision was taken in a bid to end malnutrition among children in the state.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Slamming the Madhya Pradesh government for its decision to serve eggs in mid-day meals, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that the party will oppose the move.

"The BJP will oppose it. Religion and faith of the people should not be played with," he told reporters when asked to comment on the government's new scheme to serve eggs to children in mid-day meals at Anganwadis across the state.

Congress leaders, however, have said that the decision was taken in a bid to end malnutrition among children in the state. Several other BJP leaders have also objected to the state government's move.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma raised questions about the arrangements made for vegetarian children saying: "Vegetarian children also come to these Anganwadis. Separate arrangements should be made for them as well."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari alleged a conspiracy behind the decision.

"We think this decision is a part of a larger conspiracy. If an attempt is made to harm the religious sentiments of the country, we will not accept it," he told ANI earlier today.

Vijayvargiya also spoke over the demands of dividing Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and alleged that it was an attempt by the state government to 'take over' the municipal body.

"There is no need to divide IMC. When big cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad can have just one municipal body, why does IMC need to be divided? This is the state government's means to take over the municipal corporation. This is not a political decision, but a conspiracy," he added. 

