Chhath puja special bus service connecting Patna airport to neighbouring districts launched

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: To tackle heavy footfall during Chhath festival, Bihar's transport department on Wednesday introduced a direct bus- services between the Patan airport and neighbouring districts of Vaishali, Saran and Muzaffarpur.

Transport department secretary Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, said that the direct bus services from Patna airport to neighbouring Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts would help the passengers arriving from metro cities in huge number to reach their homes.

The Chhath festival in Bihar is observed by more than 10 crore people who paying obeisance to the sun god during.

"By now, we have provided bus services within Patna from airport to Gandhi Maidan via Bailey road and the Haj- building side. But now, the direct bus services to neighbouring districts would help over thousands of people to reach their homes directly from the airport,” Aggarwal said.

He said nine buses, three on each route to Saran Vaishali and Muzaffarpur have been included in the direct services from airports daily. “The department has fixed fare of Rs 85 for Saran from the airport, Rs 45 to Hajipur and Rs 85 to Muzaffarpur.

Buses will ply from 8 AM to 6 PM, to and fro every day.