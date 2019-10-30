Home Nation

Congress announces nationwide protests from November 5 to 15 against Modi government's policies

The protests would be carried out at all state capitals and district headquarters and will culminate in a 'massive programme' in the national capital in the last week of November.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has decided to hold nationwide protests from November 5 to 15 against the Narendra Modi government' policies with special focus on economic crisis, unemployment, farm distress and the "adverse" impact of the proposed RCEP agreement.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said in a statement that the protests against the BJP Government's "misrule" would be carried out at all state capitals and district headquarters.

The protests will culminate in a "massive programme" in the national capital in the last week of November, he said, adding that at the state level, the PCC presidents, CLP leaders and senior AICC functionaries will provide the leadership, while central leaders will participate in the protest in Delhi.

He said the Congress will highlight the issues of the "adverse impact of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), current economic crisis, mounting unemployment, spiralling price rise, collapse of banking system, heavy loss of jobs in public and private sectors and the omnipresent farm distress".

"The Congress party workers and its volunteers will raise the voice of the people and try to make this insensitive central government accountable for the countless miseries and sufferings that it is causing," Venugopal said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also convened a meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, heads of frontal organisations and departments on Saturday, November 2, 2019, for reviewing the preparations for this agitation.

The Congress has already decided to depute 31 senior party leaders as observers to various states/UTs to monitor this country-wide agitation programme.

Senior Congress leaders will also hold press conferences in major towns and cities highlighting these issues including "collapse of banking system".

"The party sincerely appeals to all citizens across the country to come forward and make this arrogant Government listen to their voices," he said.

These several pressers across the country have been lined up from November 1 to 8 to highlight the shortcomings of the government in handling the economy and other issues.

Senior Congress leaders will address press conferences in nearly 35 cities.

Mallikarjun Kharge would hold a presser in Jaipur, Jairam Ramesh in Delhi, A K Antony in Thiruvanathapuram, Ghulam Nabi Azad in Hyderabad, Ambika Soni in Jammu, Ajay Maken in Lucknow, and Abhishek Singhvi in Raipur.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would address the media in Bangaluru, Manish Tewari in Chandigarh, Mukul Wasnik in Bhopal, Rajiv Shukla in Ranchi and Pawan Khera in Nagpur.

The Congress is seeking to drive home the point that under the BJP, unemployment has touched a 45-year high, the economy is on a downturn, the trouble faced by farmers and against the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, party leaders said.

The Congress says the 16-country trade pact is not good for India and that it is not the right time to sign such an agreement that will allow easy Chinese imports, as India's economy is already in a bad shape.

The RCEP bloc comprises 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress protest
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp