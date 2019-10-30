Congress to hold 35 press conferences to target government

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress has planned a massive media outreach from November 1 to November 8. Senior party leaders will be addressing a series of 35 press conferences in each state capital as well as big cities to highlight the issue of an economic slowdown, the plight of farmers and youth issues, party sources said here on Tuesday.

The names of Nagpur and Indore also figure in the list of venues. The detailed programme is being worked out as to who will address a press conference where.

All the General Secretaries, Senior Spokespersons and State In-charges have been consulted for this mega outreach. The party is trying to reach the public through the local and vernacular media also, said a leader.

The party is critical of the national media over the issues which the Congress thinks should have been highlighted but are not given due importance.

The party is also organising protests across the country from November 5-15 on the issues of Economic Slowdown, Unemployment, PSU disinvestment and Farmers distress.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting on November 2 to take stock of the preparations. All the state in-charges and general secretaries have been called for the meeting along with the heads of frontal organisations.

The party is buoyed by the poll results in the two states of Maharashtra and Haryana where it has performed beyond expectations. Before the winter session of Parliament, the Congress wants to connect with people on the public agenda and corner the government in the House.