Home Nation

Dr Ambedkar's statue found desecreted in Maharashtra village

Some empty liquor bottles were found placed on the pedestal of the statue in Dhamangaon Liha village.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ambedkar statue

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was found desecrated at a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, which triggered tension in the area, police said.

According to police, some empty liquor bottles were found placed on the pedestal of the statue in Dhamangaon Liha village.

"The incident came to light around 7.30 am when some people found that at least five empty liquor bottles were kept on the pedestal of the statue," a police official said.

As the news about the desecration spread in the village, members of the Dalit community gathered near the statue and staged a road blockade by burning tyres.

The protesters also vandalised a nearby pan shop, he added.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said, adding that the police also assured the people that strong action would be taken against those found guilty.

An offence was being registered in this connection, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambedkar statue Ambedkar statue desecrated
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp