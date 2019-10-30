Four women returning from Ratangarh Mata temple killed, 20 injured in road accident in Datia
The accident happened when a tractor-trolley carrying several devotees lost its balance and turned over after hitting a tree.
Published: 30th October 2019 02:39 PM | Last Updated: 30th October 2019 02:39 PM | A+A A-
DATIA: Four women lost their lives and 20 persons sustained injuries in a road accident here in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 1.30 am.
The accident happened when a tractor-trolley carrying several devotees lost its balance and turned over after hitting a tree. The accident happened in the Pandokhar police station limits of the district.
"All the injured persons were sent to Jhansi for treatment. The devotees were returning from the Ratangarh Mata temple after taking part in an event to mark Bhai Dooj festival. They were headed for their village in Jhansi district," D Kalyan Chakravarti, Superintendent of Police, Datia said.