India, Modi behind pollution in Pakistan: Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Published: 30th October 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry (Twitter Photo)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has blamed India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the pollution in Lahore, according to reports in the Pakistani media on Wednesday.

Taking to his twitter handle, Chaudhry said: "Indian level of pollution at Wagah is double than Lahore city."

In a separate tweet, he said: "Min of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India level of pollution at Wagah is double than Lahore city, #Modi Govt is failing in every aspect, irresponsible Govts are a curse."

READ| Countries backing India will be hit by missile: Pakistan Minister rakes up nuclear war threat

The statement of the Minister came after the release of the World Air Quality Index report, which said that Lahore was the second most polluted city on October 29. According to the media reports, the emission from vehicles and industries, dust from the construction sites and burning of crop residue were the major reasons behind the increasing pollution level in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Punjab Home Department has imposed a ban on the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, plastic and leather items for a period of three months across the province under Section 144 (6) CrPC, 1898.

Comments(1)

  • vinod sarwade
    Stubble burning in Punjab is really the big problem of pollution. Punjab will be failing in its duty towards public being given a clean environment. What is astonishing is the attitude of the agriculture public themselves are not bothered about the pollution occuring in their immediate environment. And this has been going on for decades together. Why it has become an issue now?
    18 hours ago reply
