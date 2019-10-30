Home Nation

Indian Railways initiates OTP-based refund for customers

It is a user-friendly facility wherein passenger will come to know about the exact refund amount received by agent on his behalf against cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped ticket.

Published: 30th October 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has initiated a more transparent and customer-friendly refund system for reserved e-tickets which are cancelled or which are fully waitlisted dropped tickets.

This new system has been implemented by Indian Railways PSU, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC). It is an OTP (one time password) based refund system wherein OTP will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger.

The objective is to streamline the cancellation refund process further so that the cancellation amount is refunded timely to the customer by the agents. This system is applicable to those e-tickets which are booked through IRCTC’s authorised agents only.

Under this new process, whenever a ticket booked through authorised IRCTC agent is cancelled by the customer or fully waitlisted dropped ticket, OTP will be sent on customer’s mobile number along with the refund amount.

The customer will be required to share the OTP with the agent who booked the ticket, for getting the refund amount. The OTP-based refund process is expected to ensure more transparency.

It is a user-friendly facility wherein passenger will come to know about the exact refund amount received by agent on his behalf against cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped ticket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways Railways refunds Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC refund
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp