Indian Railways initiates OTP-based refund for customers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has initiated a more transparent and customer-friendly refund system for reserved e-tickets which are cancelled or which are fully waitlisted dropped tickets.

This new system has been implemented by Indian Railways PSU, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC). It is an OTP (one time password) based refund system wherein OTP will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger.

The objective is to streamline the cancellation refund process further so that the cancellation amount is refunded timely to the customer by the agents. This system is applicable to those e-tickets which are booked through IRCTC’s authorised agents only.

Under this new process, whenever a ticket booked through authorised IRCTC agent is cancelled by the customer or fully waitlisted dropped ticket, OTP will be sent on customer’s mobile number along with the refund amount.

The customer will be required to share the OTP with the agent who booked the ticket, for getting the refund amount. The OTP-based refund process is expected to ensure more transparency.

It is a user-friendly facility wherein passenger will come to know about the exact refund amount received by agent on his behalf against cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped ticket.