Maharashtra couple seeks lessons from Youtube to become robbers, held

They used to watch house-breaking theft videos on Youtube, including the use of gas-cutters to pull out latches of doors and perfected the skill by using a gas-cutter on objects at home.

YouTube

The couple used to watch house-breaking theft videos on Youtube, including the use of gas-cutters (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A couple in their 20s have been arrested for allegedly robbing houses after learning various methods of break-in by watching Youtube videos, police in Maharashtra's Nagpur said on Tuesday.

An official said the accused Haziapahad resident Shailesh Vasanta Dumbre (29) is an MBA holder while his partner Gauri Gomade (21) is a Bachelor of Arts student in Chitrakala Mahavidyalaya here.

"They live together and used to watch house-breaking theft videos on Youtube, including the use of gas-cutters to pull out latches of doors. They perfected the skill by using a gas-cutter on objects at home," he said.

He said the couple is accused of robbing Rs 2 lakh from a house in Mankapur area here in April.

"They were living in a rented bungalow in Gorewada area and used to commit two to three house-breaking thefts every month to support their lavish lifestyle. We zeroed in on them after they used an orange car bought on instalments in one of the thefts," the Mankapur police station official said.

The police seized a gas-cutter gun, oxygen cylinders and other tools used for thefts, he said.

"They have told police they were currently scouring Youtube videos on techniques to pry open ATMs," he said.

