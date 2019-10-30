Home Nation

Man arrested for posting 'derogatory comment' against Mamata Banerjee

According to the complainant, Bhattacharya, a resident of Singur in Hooghly district, had posted the 'derogatory comment' on Facebook on the day of Kali puja.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGUR (West Bengal): A 28-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly posting a derogatory remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, police said on Wednesday.

Chandan Bhattacharya was apprehended on Tuesday night on the basis of a complaint lodged by Trinamool Youth Congress district president Shantanu Banerjee.

"We arrested Chandan Bhattacharya after a complaint was filed against him with Singur police station. A probe has been initiated in the case," Superintendent of Police Tathagata Basu said.

According to the complainant, Bhattacharya, a resident of Singur in Hooghly district, had posted the "derogatory comment" on Facebook on the day of Kali puja.

"Chandan Bhattacharya had posted the comment on October 28. Party workers could not trace his residence that day. However, the next day, they found out that he lives in Singur. Following this, I lodged a police complaint against him," he said.

The incident came close on the heels of Congress leader Sanmoy Bandopadhyay's arrest from North 24 Parganas district earlier this month for alleged violation of Cyber Crime Act.

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had accused the police of arresting Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the TMC government.

In May, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma was arrested in Howrah district for sharing a morphed image of Mamata Banerjee on social media.

The Supreme Court had granted her bail, asking her to apologise to the CM for the post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee derogatory comment
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp