Nine-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

By PTI

BANDA: A nine-year-old girl, who was alone at home, was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was alone at her house as her family members had gone to work in the agricultural fields when the 20-year-old accused, a resident of the same village, took her to a place falling under Khaga Kotwali police station area and allegedly raped her on Tuesday evening, they said.

Later, when the family members went to the accused's house to confront him, they were manhandled and beaten up, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against the man on the basis of the girl's family members' complaint and efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding, they said.

The girl has been admitted to hospital, police added.