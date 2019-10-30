Home Nation

'Persecution' of Christians upsets Catholic leaders

According to the Alliance Defending Freedom, India - an organisation that tracks and documents incidents of violence against Christians - so far this year there have been 247 incidents of violence.

Published: 30th October 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Church steeple with a cross used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Christian leaders on Tuesday expressed concern about “persecution of Christians” in the country, urging the government to ensure that religious minorities are not targeted by self-styled cultural-nationalists.

The group, which has also sought time with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also demanded withdrawal of "Freedom of Religious Act" Bill, which is being pitched by the government as an Anti-Conversion law and is likely to be tabled in the upcoming session of parliament.

According to the Alliance Defending Freedom, India - an organisation that tracks and documents incidents of violence against Christians - so far this year there have been 247 incidents of violence. Addressing a press conference, AC Michael, development director of ADFI and former member of the Delhi Minorities Commission said while there have been 247 incidents, only 28 FIRs have been registered.

The speakers, also comprising former Bishop of Church of North India (CNI) Karam Masih, urged the Centre as well as the state governments to ensure that the community and its religious leadership including clergy, pastors and nuns are not harassed, assaulted or attacked under fictitious charges of conversions.  The group will also hold a protest rally on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alliance Defending Freedom Bishop of Church of North India Amit Shah India Christian crimes
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp