'Persecution' of Christians upsets Catholic leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Christian leaders on Tuesday expressed concern about “persecution of Christians” in the country, urging the government to ensure that religious minorities are not targeted by self-styled cultural-nationalists.

The group, which has also sought time with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also demanded withdrawal of "Freedom of Religious Act" Bill, which is being pitched by the government as an Anti-Conversion law and is likely to be tabled in the upcoming session of parliament.

According to the Alliance Defending Freedom, India - an organisation that tracks and documents incidents of violence against Christians - so far this year there have been 247 incidents of violence. Addressing a press conference, AC Michael, development director of ADFI and former member of the Delhi Minorities Commission said while there have been 247 incidents, only 28 FIRs have been registered.

The speakers, also comprising former Bishop of Church of North India (CNI) Karam Masih, urged the Centre as well as the state governments to ensure that the community and its religious leadership including clergy, pastors and nuns are not harassed, assaulted or attacked under fictitious charges of conversions. The group will also hold a protest rally on Wednesday.