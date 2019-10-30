Home Nation

PM Modi congratulates Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez on poll win

Fernandez and his running mate, former president Cristina Kirchner, defeated business-friendly President Mauricio Macri in Sunday's polls.

Presidential candidate Alberto Fernández waves to supporters in front of a large image of his running mate, former President Cristina Fernández, after incumbent President Mauricio Macri conceded defeat at the end of election day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Presidential candidate Alberto Fernández waves to supporters in front of a large image of his running mate, former President Cristina Fernández, after incumbent President Mauricio Macri conceded defeat at the end of election day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentina's presidential elections, and vowed to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina.

"Heartiest congratulations Alberto Fernandez on your impressive victory in the Presidential elections.

Looking forward to working with you to further expand and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina," Modi tweeted in English and Spanish, Argentina's official language.

