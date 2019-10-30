Home Nation

Prakash Javadekar sanctions regional centre of institute to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh

The GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development has five existing centres at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and New Delhi.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of an institute to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is set to become a union territory on Thursday.

Sharing it through a tweet, Javadekar said, "Happy to sanction Regional Centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development at Ladakh to study the Himalayan ecology."

The GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) has five existing centres at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and New Delhi.

With the sanction of one in Ladakh, the institute will have six centres.

The GBPIHED was established as an autonomous research and development institute by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 1988-89 with its headquarters at Kosi-Katarmal, Uttarakhand.

"However, most of the Trans Himalayan zone, which includes biogeographic provinces like Ladakh mountains Tibetan Plateau could not be adequately benefitted by the projects to be coordinated by the institute owing to its geographical remoteness," an official from the ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Ladakh Ladakh ecology centre Himalayan ecology
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp