Prasar Bharati to make Constituent Assembly debates available online

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Audios and videos of the Constituent Assembly debates will be put up on YouTube by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati. The debates would be put out in the public domain ahead of Constitution Day on November 26 till Republic Day.

Around 50 debates between 1946-1950 digitised from the archives would be made available for the public.

"The debates have been already digitised from the archives. The plan is to launch them around Constitution Day and it will continue till Republic Day. The idea would be to mark these important days. Fifty debates of the Constituent Assembly would be available on YouTube and also the mobile application," said a senior Prasar Bharati official.

"The formats in which these will be made available will be both audio and video. Where videos would not be available, there will be still photographs accompanied by the audio proceedings," the official added.

Ahead of Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday on January 23, the public broadcaster is planning to make his speeches during his leadership of the Indian National Army available to the public. “These would be in the same formats as with the speeches of the Constituent Assembly debates. The speeches would be published in the lead up to his birthday,” said the official. Currently, a manpower audit is underway at Prasar Bharati. Ernst and Young is conducting the audit.

Auditing report in November

The public broadcaster is likely to submit the audit report before the internal board in November. It will submit the report before the Centre after the winter session of Parliament.