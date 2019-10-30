Probe ordered into man's custodial death in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

By PTI

AMETHI (UTTAR PRADESH): A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the custodial death of a 50-year-old man allegedly after consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, an official said on Wednesday.

Sub-divisional magistrate Yogendra Kumar, who will be heading the inquiry, has been asked to look into the matter from all angles in keeping with the seriousness of the case, District Magistrate Prashant Sharma said.

Satya Prakash Shukla and his sons were brought to the police station on Monday night for questioning in connection with the loot of Rs 26 lakh from a bank employee in Peeparpur area on October 5.

Shukla, a resident of Antu in Pratapgarh district, allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. His son has alleged that his father had consumed poison following police torture.

Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said a high-level departmental inquiry had also been ordered and it would be headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram. "All those who are found guilty will be punished as per the rules," the SP said.

The officer, however, rejected the charges of torture or having forced Shukla to consume poison, saying the allegations were "far from the truth".