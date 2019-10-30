Rahul Gandhi on 'meditational visit' abroad, will return soon, says Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a "meditational visit" abroad and is likely to return shortly, party sources said on Wednesday.

Responding to speculation on the former Congress president's absence, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi was away at one of his regular "meditational visits".

Sources in the party added that Gandhi is possibly in Indonesia for a meditation session and will be back home soon.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi has gone from time to time in the past on meditational visits. He is currently on one such visit," Surjewala said when asked about the former Congress president.

Surjewala said the party's 10-day agitation was formalised at a meeting in which Rahul Gandhi participated in, but neither he nor Sonia Gandhi would be participating in the state and district level programmes.

The Congress has planned a country-wide agitation from November 5 to 15 to highlight the issues of economic slowdown, farm distress, rising unemployment and job losses and the consequences of the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) trade agreement.

"This entire programme was drafted as per his direction and in consultation with him. He guided the party on to the various steps and issues that were to be taken. Shri Rahul Gandhi was present and participated in the meeting where this programme was taken up. Neither Sonia ji nor Rahul ji are going for state agitation or district agitational programme, he said.