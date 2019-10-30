Home Nation

Ranchi diary: All that is happening in the city of waterfalls

While the Jharkhand Police has decided to announce reward money up to Rs 10 lakh on the heads of 12 Maoists, Ranchi zoo will see all new battery-operated golf carts.

Published: 30th October 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists, naxals

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

State to announce bounty on 12 Maoists

Looking at the increasing Maoist activities in some of the pockets, the Jharkhand Police has decided to announce reward money up to Rs 10 lakh on the heads of 12 Maoists identified by it. These ultras were involved in Maoist activities and were also inducting new cadre into their organisation. So far, the reward money has been announced for 199 wanted Maoists, against the sanctioned number of 400 Maoists, against whom police can make such announcements. Proposal for the same has been sent to the state government for approval. 

Battery-operated golf carts at Ranchi zoo

In a bid to curb pollution, a fleet of battery operated buses and golf carts have been started for the visitors at Bhagwan Birsa Zoological Park, also known as Birsa Jaivik Udyan, in Ranchi. The zoo, currently houses 84 different species of animals, birds, mammals and reptiles, and there are more than 1,400 animals and birds which includes, white tiger, Asiatic lion, black leopard, crocodiles, albino (white) black bucks.

Out of the seven new carts, three are 14-seater while the remaining four are six-seater while the buses have the total capacity of ferrying 10 passengers at a time. Officials said the battery operated bus service was started for visitors so that they don’t have to walk for around 5 km anymore. These vehicles will also save time of visitors.

Catch up round to keep state open defecation free​

In a bid to keep Jharkhand open defecation free (ODF), the state government has decided to carry out a catch up round in each districts. Under this round, officials will take stock of all 36 lakh toilets constructed in the state. The deputy commissioners have been asked to submit a report on the condition of toilets after conducting surveys. The decision was taken after complaints were received that several households still do not have toilets even after the state was declared ODF.  On November 15, 2018, CM Raghubar Das declared rural areas of the state free of open defecation.  

MS Dhoni to open cricket academy in Ranchi

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will open a cricket academy in Ranchi for which they have begun identifying land. Several other cricket academies belonging to Dhoni are already functional all over India, which includes Patna, Bokaro, Nagpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Indore. Dhoni has opened a cricket academy in Dubai also.

Dhoni’s fans went into panic mode early on Tuesday as #DhoniRetires started to trend on Twitter despite there being no news on MS Dhoni’s retirement or his future plans as an India cricketer. MS Dhoni is on a sabbatical from cricket since India’s World Cup exit in the semi-finals against New Zealand on July 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Police MS Dhoni Ranchi Zoo Jharkhand Maoists bounty
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp