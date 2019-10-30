Sonali Phogat files case against sister, brother-in-law for assaulting, giving death threats

By ANI

FATEHABAD: TikTok star Sonali Phogat has filed a case against her sister and brother-in-law for allegedly assaulting and giving her death threats, said a police official on Wednesday.

Phogat had recently contested the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur.

According to the police, on the basis of Phogat's complaint a case has been registered against her sister-in-law Rukesh and brother-in-law Aman Puniya, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have received a complaint on behalf of Sonali Phogat, where she has accused Rukesh Aman Puniya of assaulting and giving her life threats," said Prahlad Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Police Station.

In the complaint, Phogat has claimed that the incident occurred last night when she visited her place in Bhuthan Kalan and a large number of party workers had come to meet her.

"Her sister and brother-in-law had also come to see her and during a quarrel, they gave death threats. The accused will be arrested soon and further action will be taken," Singh added.

According to the police official, the quarrel occurred because of a family feud and no political reason behind the clash has been revealed so far.