Home Nation

Sonali Phogat files case against sister, brother-in-law for assaulting, giving death threats

Phogat had recently contested the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur.

Published: 30th October 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat was contesting the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

FATEHABAD: TikTok star Sonali Phogat has filed a case against her sister and brother-in-law for allegedly assaulting and giving her death threats, said a police official on Wednesday.

Phogat had recently contested the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur.

According to the police, on the basis of Phogat's complaint a case has been registered against her sister-in-law Rukesh and brother-in-law Aman Puniya, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have received a complaint on behalf of Sonali Phogat, where she has accused Rukesh Aman Puniya of assaulting and giving her life threats," said Prahlad Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Police Station.

READ| Haryana's TikTok star Sonali Phogat loses to Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi

In the complaint, Phogat has claimed that the incident occurred last night when she visited her place in Bhuthan Kalan and a large number of party workers had come to meet her.

"Her sister and brother-in-law had also come to see her and during a quarrel, they gave death threats. The accused will be arrested soon and further action will be taken," Singh added.

According to the police official, the quarrel occurred because of a family feud and no political reason behind the clash has been revealed so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonali Phogat TikTok
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp