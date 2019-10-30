Home Nation

Speeding truck hits motorbike, van in UP's Bareilly killing eight people

Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said the truck first hit a motorcycle, which caught fire.

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAREILLY: At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the area falling under the Bhutta police station here. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said the truck first hit a motorcycle, which caught fire.

"The speeding truck then collided with a van coming from the opposite direction," he said.

The deceased who were travelling in the ill-fated van have been identified as Shama (22), Siwa (28), Hussain (6 months), Rahmat Bi (40), Isma (10), Ajmat Bi (42) and driver Yunus (25).

Richa (27), who was on the motorcycle, too died in the accident, police said.

He said four persons had sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

"The driver of the truck fled from the spot. The truck has been seized and the bodies have been sent for autopsy," Singh told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He has conveyed his condolence to members of the aggrieved families, a statement issued by the UP government in Lucknow said. He has also asked officials for adequate treatment of the injured.

