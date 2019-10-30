Home Nation

Strike terrorists at their bases, says ex-WAC chief Hari Kumar

Ex-WAC chief Hari Kumar said that obtaining reliable intelligence was paramount in the fight against extremism.

Published: 30th October 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Western Air Command chief Hari Kumar

Ex-Western Air Command chief Hari Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Insisting that across the world, civilized countries were demonstrating reduced tolerance levels against terrorism, Air Marshal (retd.) C. Hari Kumar, who was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, and personally supervised the planning and successful execution of the IAF strikes in Balakot sector told IANS, "It has now become important that countries take a pro-active approach and strike at terrorists at their home bases."

Stressing that the Balakot strikes were an example of perfect synergy between RAW, NSA, Ministry of Defence and the armed forced, he said that obtaining reliable intelligence was paramount in the fight against extremism. "During the Balakot mission, we had precise information, and could therefore avoid collateral damage, something which is very important."

Insisting that the Indian defence forces were anticipating a response to Balakot, and were not caught unawares when the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) jets entered Indian territory through Kashmir a few days after the strikes, Kumar added, "It was just a question of when they would do it. We knew they would, and were fully prepared for it."

Brushing aside claims by a section of foreign media on the success of Balakot strikes, Kumar responded, "Well, everybody has a right to opinion, right?"

All for employing air assets against terrorist hideouts, the former Western Air Command chief commented, "Modern technology allows you to be extremely precise. It's never just the question of destroying the enemy, but also ascertaining that the civilian population is not caught in the crossfire."

Stating that the induction of the 4.5 generation Rafale combat jet from France would give the much-needed edge to the Indian Air Force, Kumar said, "From avionics to weapon systems, this aircraft is bound to be a shot in the arm for the Indian Air Force."

Earlier, speaking at the book launch of 'Once there was a country called Pakistan' authored by Wing Commander (retd.) S.K. Sharma, Kumar said that a country like Pakistan, with its economy in a downward spiral and an all-time low foreign exchange reserve should pay more attention to uplifting its common people than interfering in the affairs of its neighbours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WAC C Hari Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp