By PTI

JAMMU: Two persons were arrested after 17 kgs of poppy straw was allegedly recovered from a Punjab-bound truck here, police said on Wednesday.

"The contraband was being transported from Kashmir in the truck and was intercepted at Kunjwani chowk," a police official said.

Truck driver Veer Davinder Singh and his associate Jaspal Singh, both residents of Punjab, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.