Home Nation

Warring allies: BJP, Shiv Sena at loggerheads again

Shiv Sena, which won 56 seats in the Assembly polls, claimed its tally now reached 61 with the support of five more MLAs.

Published: 30th October 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The love-hate relationship between BJP and Shiv Sena is in the open yet again.

The old allies, after winning the Assembly elections together, are fighting over formation of government, with Shiv Sena insisting on rotational Chief Ministership, a condition not acceptable to BJP.

On Tuesday, the tussle took a new turn when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened to explore "other options", despite which BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted that he would be the Chief Minister for entire 5-year period.

In a no-filter attack on BJP, Raut said on Tuesday, "There's no Dushyant Chautala here whose father is in jail. We do politics of truth in Maharashtra. if someone tries to keep us away from power, it is not called politics of truth. We are seeing what's happening and how low people can stoop."

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena cancels meeting with BJP after Fadnavis denies rotational CM formula in Maharashtra

It was a clear reference to the way BJP cobbled up a government in Haryana where it fell six short of the magic number but formed the government with the help of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), whose leader Dushyant Chautala was made Deputy Chief Minister.

Dushyant's father Ajay Chautala, who is serving a sentence in Tihar jail after conviction in a corruption case, was released on a 14-day furlough soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Dushyant announced their tie-up in Delhi on October 26.

Amidst Shiv Sena's unhappiness, NCP and Congress are wooing the party. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal extended proposals of support to Sena.

ALSO READ: No chance of rotational CM in Maharashtra: BJP

Even Congress state President Balasaheb Thorat told mediaperson, "We have not received any communication from the Sena on this yet. However, if it comes, we shall put it up with the party high command for a decision in the matter".

These are the "other options" Raut threatened the BJP with on Tuesday. Meanwhile, launching a psychological assault, Sena supporters put up posters of Aditya Thackeray across Mumbai, calling him the next Chief Minister.

BJP's trouble with Sena is age-old, but this time the discourse has been a notch shriller. This public spat dates back to the pre-2019 general election when "Saamna", the party mouthpiece wrote editorials criticizing the Modi government.

ALSO READ: Distrust between BJP, Sena shows they can't form govt in Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan

The reason the pre-poll alliance announcement before general election between the two parties got delayed because Sena wanted an assurance on Maharashtra polls as well. Now, the Sena is reminding BJP of its "agreement" and alleging it of "stooping" to a new low.

Sena, which won 56 seats in the Assembly polls, claimed its tally now reached 61 with the support of five more MLAs. This is regardless of the offers from Congress and NCP that will be willing to let go off the Chief Ministers post to the Sena, a first in many years. Meanwhile, BJP which has 105 seats in the 288-member House isn't sitting idle either. Meanwhile, two Independent MLAs -- Ravi Rana (Badnera in Amravati district) and Kishor Jorgewar (Chandrapur) have pledged their support to the BJP.

But in the face of a Sena that is emboldened with support from Congress, NCP and a fare share of independents, the BJP's ally trouble with Aditya Thackeray's party is not letting it sit comfortably.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp