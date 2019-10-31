Home Nation

2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts could be executed soon, get a week to file mercy plea

While the convicts could have filed a petition challenging the death penalty and also a review petition, they have not sought a review of the sentence.

Published: 31st October 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Death penalty to the four remaining convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case will soon be carried out if not challenged before the President within seven days, as the Tihar Jail authorities have informed them that they have exhausted all legal remedies and are only left with the provision of filing a mercy petition against the death sentence before the President.

In a notice issued to the four convicts on October 29, the jail superintendent informed them that they have only seven days within the receipt of the notice to file the mercy petition.

Tihar Director-General Sandeep Goel said the notice was issued to them and if they do not end up filing a mercy petition, the trial court will be informed, which will then decide on the future course of action.
Three of the convicts are housed in Tihar and one other in Mandoli.  As per Goel, if the mercy petition is not filed, the prison authorities will approach the court, which will issue a death warrant.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons. She died on December 29, 2012, at 
Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

ALSO READ| IPS Chhaya Sharma, lead investigator in Nirbhaya gangrape case, to receive Asia Society Game Changer award

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in jail. The juvenile, convicted of rape and murder and was given three years’ imprisonment in a reform facility, the maximum sentence for a juvenile.

On July 9 last year, the apex court dismissed the pleas of three convicts - Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma - seeking review of its 2017 verdict which upheld the capital punishment given to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case. The fourth convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, had not filed a review plea in the apex court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nirbhaya gangrape case 2012 Delhi gangrape Nirbhaya convicts Nirbhaya convicts eecution Tihar jail
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp