Shiv Sena leaders meet Maha governor, Aaditya Thackeray says father Uddhav to take final call on govt formation

By PTI

MUMBAI: A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including MLA Aaditya Thackeray, on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

A Sena leader said the delegation sought prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

Others in the delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature.

On being asked about talks with the BJP, he said that his party hasn't heard anything from the BJP, its ally with which it is embroiled in a tussle. However, he added that his father and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on government formation.

The younger Thackeray was interacting with media after meeting Governor B.S. Koshiyari. However, he told media persons that he "discussed farmers issues".

At the party meeting, Shinde's candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.