Home Nation

Shiv Sena leaders meet Maha governor, Aaditya Thackeray says father Uddhav to take final call on govt formation

A Sena leader said the delegation sought prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena delegation including Aditya Thackeray, Ramdas Kadam, Eknath Shinde meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. (Photo | Twitter / ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including MLA Aaditya Thackeray, on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

A Sena leader said the delegation sought prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

Others in the delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature.

On being asked about talks with the BJP, he said that his party hasn't heard anything from the BJP, its ally with which it is embroiled in a tussle. However, he added that his father and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on government formation.

The younger Thackeray was interacting with media after meeting Governor B.S. Koshiyari. However, he told media persons that he "discussed farmers issues".

ALSO READ | Aaditya Thackeray to sit out of govt? Eknath Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

At the party meeting, Shinde's candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Maharashtra government Shiv Sena Governor meet Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp