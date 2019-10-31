Aaditya Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena leaders to meet Maharashtra governor

By PTI

MUMBAI: A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including Aditya Thackeray, will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

A Sena leader said the meeting will be held at 3.30 pm.

The delegation will demand prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains, he added.

Others in the delegation include Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature and Subhash Desai.

At the party meeting earlier, Shinde's candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.