Ahead of polls, Jharkhand leaders are going with multiple seat mantra

RANCHI: Taking no chances in ensuring a victory, most of the political heavyweights in Jharkhand are likely to contest on more than one seat in the upcoming Assembly elections slated to be held in the next two months. Speculations are rife in political circles that Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be contesting from Ranchi or Dhanbad, other than his home constituency Jamshedpur East.

Notably, the two former chief ministers — Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) respectively, had contested 2014 polls from two seats where Soren lost one of the two seats while, Marandi lost both.

Highly placed sources in the state BJP unit claimed that CM Das, is considering contesting from two Assembly seats following a survey report which indicated a drop in his popularity. Similarly, former Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto, who faced continuous defeats for the last three times, is also mulling to contest on two Assembly seats. “Mahto is likely to opt for Gomia other than his traditional seat, Silli,” said a senior All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) leader, adding that Gomia is a stronghold of the AJSU party.

The first chief minister of the state, Babulal Marandi, will be re-attempting to contest from two seats. “Though, no decision has been taken so far as we are busy in strengthening our organisation, Marandi will definitely contest from two seats as was done in 2014,” said a JVM functionary.Likewise, JMM Executive President Hemant Soren, who lost Dumka Assembly seat to Louis Marandi, but won from Barhet, will also be contesting from two seats.

Party sources said that in order to regain the lost ground, Soren is likely to contest from both seats. State JDU president Salkhan Murmu, who is making efforts to gain ground in Jharkhand, is also preparing to contest from Shikaripara and Majhgaon seats for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Congress promises loan waivers to farmers

Congress leaders, during a Jan-Akrosh Rally organised on Wednesday, promised loan waivers if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Addressing the rally at Vidhan Sabha ground in Ranchi, State Congress President Rameshwar Oraon also promised the farmers to return their land acquired by the state government for various project works but still lying unused