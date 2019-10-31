Home Nation

Eight Rajya Sabha panels reconstituted, BJP's Prabhat Jha new chairman of ethics committee

The Ethics Committee looks into conduct-related complaints against the members of the Upper House.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prabhat Jha of the BJP will head the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha with Chairman of the Upper House Venkaiah Naidu reconstituting eight House panels, it was announced on Thursday.

Jha replaces his party colleague Narayan Lal Panchariya.

The Ethics Committee looks into conduct-related complaints against the members of the Upper House.

Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was named as Chairman of the Committee on Petitions in place of Jha.

Several other committees were also reconstituted.

T Subbarami Reddy of the Congress was named as the chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, A Navaneetha Krishnan as chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances, Om Prakash Mathur of BJP as chairman of the House Committee that allots accommodation for members.

As per the rules of the House, the Rajya Sabha chairman heads the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Rules.

By convention, the deputy chairman heads the Committee on Privileges.

The new members of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha are B K Hariprasad of the Congress, Narayan Lal Panchariya and Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe of the BJP and K Keshava Rao of the TRS.

Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition are special invitees to the Committee, a statement from the chairman's office said.

The new members of the Committee on Rules include Satyanarayan Jatiya, Swapan Das Gupta and Y S Chowdary of the BJP, PL Punia of the Congress, Naresh Gujral of Akali Dal, and Subhash Chandra and Amar Singh, both Independents.

These Standing House Committees are concerned with the examination of various issues concerning the domain that is reflected in their names and their tenure is till next reconstitution.

Eight department-related Standing Committees under the control of Rajya Sabha that were reconstituted by Naidu in September undertake detailed examination of the legislative proposals, demands for grants and other select subjects, the statement said.

The tenure of a department-related Standing Committees is one year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prabhat Jha rajya Sabha panels Rajya Sabha ethics committee
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp