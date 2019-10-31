Home Nation

For four days, around 1,20,000 pilgrims expected to visit Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Kartarpur

The visiting Sikhs will also be the part of the historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur gurudwara

Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

DERA BABA NANAK: Come November 8, 2019, and the historic Dera Baba Nanak will witness an exciting convergence of a whopping 30,000 pilgrims a day for four days.

To accommodate the pilgrims, many of whom will be coming from distant lands, 30 acres of land has been transformed into a well-equipped tented city, with the capacity to accommodate around 3,500 people a day.
This city within the city is all set to welcome its pilgrim guests, in a manner befitting the historic 500th Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary celebrations, with its 544 European style tents, 100 Swiss cottages and 20 Darbar style accommodation.

ALSO READ| Shiromani Akali Dal politicising Guru Nanak anniversary celebration: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who inspected the tented city as well as the pandal for the main event on Thursday, expressed satisfaction at the arrangements. The main pandal has a capacity to seat 30,000 pilgrims expected to converge here on each day of the Dera Baba Nanak Utsav, from November 8 to 11.

He also reviewed the public utility arrangements, including drinking water and Langar facilities. The Langar Hall is designed to serve 1500 persons at a time, with a kitchen equipped with modern facilities.

ALSO READ| No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The tented city project which cost Rs 4.2 crore, has a mix of European Type (EP) accommodation, which can take in six persons (with 140 separate bathrooms and 140 washrooms constructed to meet their basic needs), Swiss Cottage (SC) for two persons each, with attached bathroom, and Darbar Tent (DT), also having attached bathroom and space for four persons each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guru Nanak Kartarpur Corridor Dera Baba Nanak Kartarpur shrine India Pakistan ties
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp