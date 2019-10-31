For four days, around 1,20,000 pilgrims expected to visit Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Kartarpur

Harpreet Bajwa By

DERA BABA NANAK: Come November 8, 2019, and the historic Dera Baba Nanak will witness an exciting convergence of a whopping 30,000 pilgrims a day for four days.

To accommodate the pilgrims, many of whom will be coming from distant lands, 30 acres of land has been transformed into a well-equipped tented city, with the capacity to accommodate around 3,500 people a day.

This city within the city is all set to welcome its pilgrim guests, in a manner befitting the historic 500th Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary celebrations, with its 544 European style tents, 100 Swiss cottages and 20 Darbar style accommodation.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who inspected the tented city as well as the pandal for the main event on Thursday, expressed satisfaction at the arrangements. The main pandal has a capacity to seat 30,000 pilgrims expected to converge here on each day of the Dera Baba Nanak Utsav, from November 8 to 11.

He also reviewed the public utility arrangements, including drinking water and Langar facilities. The Langar Hall is designed to serve 1500 persons at a time, with a kitchen equipped with modern facilities.

The tented city project which cost Rs 4.2 crore, has a mix of European Type (EP) accommodation, which can take in six persons (with 140 separate bathrooms and 140 washrooms constructed to meet their basic needs), Swiss Cottage (SC) for two persons each, with attached bathroom, and Darbar Tent (DT), also having attached bathroom and space for four persons each.