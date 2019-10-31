Home Nation

India corrected historic blunder by abrogating Article 370: Dharmendra Pradhan

The minister said that Sardar Vallabhai Patel was a towering personality, having made invaluable contributions towards building a modern and unified India.

Published: 31st October 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | PTI)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that India corrected a historic blunder by abrogating Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India corrected a historic blunder by abrogating Article 370 and 35A under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is only because of the willpower of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that integration of Jammu and Kashmir in India was made possible," said Pradhan.

The minister participated in 'Run For Unity' event on occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here.

He said that Sardar Patel was a towering personality, having made invaluable contributions towards building a modern and unified India. "India would have been destined to reach greater heights of greatness, if Sardar Patel would have been the first Prime Minister of our country," he said.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi along with BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh also participated in the "Run For Unity" in Balasore. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Patel on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute to the 'Iron Man' of India by creating a sand art at the Puri beach.

TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Article 370 Kashmir bifurcation Kashmir clampdown Run For Unity Article 35A
