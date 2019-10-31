Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir dismembered for ideological reasons: Congress leader Manish Tewari

The Congress leader said that a 'Hindu Jammu, Muslim Kashmir and Buddhist Ladakh fused into one entity represented quintessence of idea of India'.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP-led central government soon after Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state, saying that the "multicultural crown" of the country has been "dismembered" for ideological reasons.

His remarks came after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories that came into effect at midnight on October 30. The government on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state and also bifurcated it into two Union territories.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued a notification on reorganisation of "Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh". The Congress has opposed the government's move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.

