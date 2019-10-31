Home Nation

Lawyer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Prayagraj

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: A lawyer who practised in the District Court here was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased lawyer has been identified as Idrees, who was practicing in the district court for the last one year.

"I received the information about Idrees's death at around 3.15 am. I rushed for Prayagraj as soon as I got the information," Mohammad Ali, elder brother of the deceased said.

"He was a very polite man. He must have been around 28-30 years old. We got the information about his murder and informed the police about it. The administration has assured his family of all possible assistance," Rakesh Tiwari, ex-President of District Bar Association said.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information and is engaged in investigating the cause of the murder.

"Today in the morning at around 3 am, an information was received that a person named Idrees was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ghaus Nagar. Till now after talking to his family, there is no information of any personal enmity," Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, City said.

Further investigation is underway.

