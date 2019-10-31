Home Nation

Mughal and British era history should not be taught at primary and high school level: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Surendra Singh said the history of Shivaji, Rana Pratap, Lord Rama and K B Hedgewar, founding Sarsanghachalak of the RSS should be taught.

Published: 31st October 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BALLIA (Uttar Pradesh): Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday said Mughal and British era history should not be taught at the primary and high school level as it reminded one about the days of slavery.

Singh said instead, the history of Shivaji, Rana Pratap, Lord Rama and K B Hedgewar, founding Sarsanghachalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), should be taught so that the children can get inspiration from their lives.

ALSO READ | We may become man-eaters if we eat non-veg food from childhood: BJP leader Gopal Bhargava

"The Mughal and British era history of foreign invaders being taught in schools reminds one of the days of slavery. It could be incorporated in the syllabus at the graduation or post-graduation level but it is not good to teach it at the primary to high school level," Singh told reporters here.

He said, "Instead, history of Shivaji, Rana Pratap, Lord Rama and Lord Krishna as also that of K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar should be taught so that children could get inspiration from their lives and learn dedication towards the nation."

The BJP MLA is known for making controversial statements. According to media reports, he had earlier termed doctors as "demons" and journalists as "brokers".

To a question on the post-election developments in Maharashtra, he advised Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to do politics for the good of people.

"Uddhav Thackeray is the son of a 'rashtrabhakt' father. The aim of both Shiv Sena and BJP are the same," he said.

After the results of the assembly elections were declared, the Shiv Sena has been aggressively pushing for rotational chief ministership and a 50:50 power-sharing formula, demands rejected by the BJP.

