Home Nation

Narada tapes scandal: CBI court rejects Mirza's bail plea

The special court judge Anupam Mukhopadhyay extended Mirza's judicial remand till November 13 on a prayer by the CBI. Mirza will be produced before the court again on November 13.

Published: 31st October 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Narada sting case

IPS officer SMH Mirza comes out after being produced by the CBI Central Bureau of Investigation officials in connection with Narada Sting operation case in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A special CBI court here on Wednesday rejected a bail plea of suspended IPS officer S M H Mirza, who was arrested by the central investigating agency in connection with the Narada tapes case.

The special court judge Anupam Mukhopadhyay extended Mirza's judicial remand till November 13 on a prayer by the CBI.

Mirza will be produced before the court again on November 13.

Praying for his bail, Mirza's lawyer Sayan De submitted that he has been in judicial remand for 30 days and has not been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigators during the period.

The CBI lawyer opposed the prayer and submitted that Mirza is an influential person and enlarging him on bail at this stage may hamper the investigation.

Mirza was the Burdwan superintendent of police when the sting operation was allegedly carried out by Mathew Samuel, editor of Narada news portal, in 2014.

He was arrested on September 26 this year and produced before the court, which had initially remanded him to CBI custody for five days.

The court had remanded Mirza to judicial custody for 14 days on September 30 and had extended it twice.

The Narada tapes had surfaced ahead of the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls.

In the tapes, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and Mirza were seen accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the Narada sting operation case on public interest litigation, which sought an impartial investigation into the footage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narada tapes case S M H Mirza
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp