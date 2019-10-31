Home Nation

NCP moves Maharashtra rights body, seeks probe into Wadala custodial death case

The former Maharashtra minister alleged that there was also delay in providing medical treatment to Singh after he was beaten by the police while in custody.

Published: 31st October 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:09 PM

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Thursday approached the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), seeking a probe into the recent "suspicious" custodial death of a 26- year-old man here.

An NCP delegation, led by the party's city unit president and its chief spokesperson Nawab Malik met MSHRC acting chairperson M A Sayeed and demanded that stern action be taken against the policemen concerned.

Malik was accompanied by other spokespersons of the party, including Sanjay Tatkare and Clyde Crasto.

Vijay Singh, a resident of Sion area who worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical firm, died after he was detained at the Wadala Truck Terminus police station for questioning in an assault case last Sunday.

ALSO READ | Five Mumbai cops suspended over custodial death of 26-year-old man

Five policemen, including two junior officers, were on Tuesday suspended in connection with the death.

"A detailed probe must be carried out into the matter. Stern action must be taken against those policemen who are responsible for Singh's custodial death," Malik told the commission, according to a statement.

The former Maharashtra minister alleged that there was also delay in providing medical treatment to Singh after he was beaten by the police while in custody.

"Dereliction of duty (on the part of police) led to Singh's death. Hence, action must be taken against the policemen concerned and the goonda (anti-social) elements," he said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Sayeed, Malik said Singh's death was "suspicious" and added the party has made a complaint in this connection before the Commission.

"The panel also took suo moto cognizance of the incident. Our complaint will be merged in the commission's complaint. Our lawyer will be present on November 14 when the matter is scheduled to be heard," Malik said.

TAGS
Wadala custodial death Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission
