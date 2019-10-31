Home Nation

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

In October last year, Modi had inaugurated 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

Published: 31st October 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

KEVADIA (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His contribution to our nation is monumental," he tweeted earlier in the day.

In October last year, Modi had inaugurated 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. He had announced to build the statue when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue which occupies over 20,000 square meters is the tallest statue in the world.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had urged people to participate in large numbers in the 'Run for Unity'.

"Friends, as you know that October 31 every year since 2014 has been celebrated as 'National Unity Day'. This day imparts the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost. On October 31, this year too 'Run for Unity' is being organized like the previous years. 'Run for Unity' is a symbol of unison, that the nation being united, is moving in one direction and collectively aims for- One goal! Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat," he said.

READ HERE | Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

