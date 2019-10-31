Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi

Home Nation

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Photo | File)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

"My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom."

Several Congress leaders including party interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh amongst others also paid homage to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Paying homage to Indira, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee applauded the former Prime Minister's leadership during the 1971 war.

"Homage to former Prime Minister Indira Ji on her death anniversary. We remember her great contribution to the nation and also her leadership during the 1971 War," she tweeted.

Mamata was referring to the 1971 war when East Pakistan was liberated and the territory later came to be known as Bangladesh.

Indira was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.

