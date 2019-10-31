Raipur Diary: All that is happening in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Instilling confidence in rural children

Often children from rural and sub-urban areas don’t get to showcase their talent or nurture them. In a unique initiative, 300 students from far-flung areas were taken for an exposure trip to Raipur. They were taken to prominent places such as the airport, national institutes etc to inspire them to aim higher in life. “Going beyond the realms of their schools or home, the trip offered a first-hand experience about urban glamour, glitz and reputed institutes to stir up the motivation for students to get to know the opportunities in life,” said Raipur collector S Bhartidasan.

National Tribal Dance Festival from December 27

Chhattisgarh will organise a three-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur from December 27 to 29. The invitation for the occasion will be extended to all states and neighbouring countries. The event will see the participation of around 2,500 tribal artists from across the country, including Chhattisgarh. The tribal artists will perform dances based on four known tribal styles. The festival will also reflect the dance events of the tribal community related to their marriage, crop harvest, traditional festival and other occasions. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has unveiled the festival’s logo and launched its website www.tribalfest2019.in.

Gauthan Diwas at CM Baghel’s house

For the first time, Guathan Diwas was observed at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s house in Raipur. In the glittering event, the puja place at the CM’s House resembled a rural habitat and the chief minister offered khichdi to the cows. Baghel prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the state and its people while offering the puja. On the occasion Chhattisgarh’s cultural dance ‘Raut Nacha’ was performed. Under the state government’s Suraaji Gaon Yojana around 1,800 Gauthans have been created so far. “It will connect with the rural economy and promote organic farming,” the CM said.

Rajyotsava in Raipur

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava-2019 in Raipur to be held on November 1, to mark the state’s 20th Foundation Day. It’s going to be a three-day event, which will witness cultural fiesta at the Science College. Sonia Gandhi, who has not campaigned for the party in the state during the previous two elections, is going to visit the state for the first time after the Congress came to power. Sonia will also meet all the leaders of the state Congress. The theme this year is ‘Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh’. According to information, artists of Bastar region will perform before the Rajyotsava

on November 1.