Satya Pal Malik to take oath as Goa governor on November 3

By PTI

PANAJI: Satya Pal Malik would be sworn in as Goa Governor on November 3, a Raj Bhavan official said here on Thursday.

Malik, 73, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, will replace Mridula Sinha, the first woman governor of Goa.

Sinha will formally retire as governor on Friday.

Her tenure had ended on August 31 this year.

A Raj Bhavan official said Malik will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog at 4 pm on Sunday.

Last week President Ram Nath Kovind issued the order transferring Malik to the coastal state.