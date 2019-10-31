Home Nation

'This property belongs to Thakurs, Brahmins': Dalit women prevented from entering temple in UP

According to informed sources, the incident took place on October 25 but the video went viral on Wednesday.

Published: 31st October 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

caste caste violence casteism dalit

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

BULANDSHAHHR: A case of Dalit women being denied entry into a temple in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh has come to light with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

According to informed sources, the incident took place on October 25 but the video went viral on Wednesday.

In the six-minute long video, a man wearing a black shirt can be seen standing in front of the closed gates of a temple while voices of women can be heard demanding to know why they are not being allowed to worship at the temple.

Other voices can be heard saying that women also had the right to worship and would not leave the temple gates till they were allowed in. To this, the man points a finger at the woman and warns her to talk politely.

A woman is heard saying, "Why don't you kill us here? We will die here. Bring lathis... we will continue sitting here. We will not leave. Bring the whole village here. Let them also see."

The man is then heard telling the women that the property and the temple belong to 'Thakurs' who are the upper caste.

"This property belongs to Thakurs. Brahmins and Thakurs have been praying here for years," he says.

The camera then zooms into the temple and shows a man wearing a white t-shirt locking the main door and walking to the gate. Both men then stand in front of the gate and stare at their mobile phones, while the women vociferously demand to be allowed to enter the temple.

As the argument continues, the men become louder and more forceful in their refusals. The video shows at least 15 angry and agitated women standing clustered around the gate, along with a small group of school children.

Vijender Singh Valmiki, a community leader who later complained to the police on behalf of the women, said: "These people used to pray here earlier but last week some men refused to allow them entry saying they would not be allowed because they were Dalits."

The police have registered a case of assault on October 25, under the SC/ST Act against unnamed persons who assaulted a Dalit man on the same day that the video was shot.

Bulandshahr Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Srivastava said: "We are investigating and facts are being ascertained about the video. We will act further in this case."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crime against Dalits Dalits
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp