Uttarakhand to form 50-km long human chain against plastic usage

Uttarakhand generates over 1400 metric tonnes of solid waste per day, most of which goes untreated. 

Published: 31st October 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an attempt to spread awareness against single-use plastic and encourage to abandon polythene from daily usage, a 50km long human chain will be formed in Dehradun on November 5.

The human chain will also witness the presence of the chief minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat and other ministers of the state.

Sunil Uniyal Gama, mayor of Dehradun Municipal Corporation said, "The initiative is to spread awareness against the use of plastic. We should minimize and gradually abandon the usage of plastic as much as ae can. This is crucial to our environment and survival of mankind on this planet".

Participants in the human chain will include residents of the capital, school and college students, activists, NGOs, scientists, environmentalists and political leaders.

Municipal officials are appealing people to participate as much as they can to make the event an impactful one.

"I urge everyone to take out some time from their busy schedule. Nothing is more important than saving our environment," added the mayor in his appeal.

Uttarakhand generates over 1400 metric tonnes of solid waste per day, most of which goes untreated. 

Last month, in an initiative to manage plastic waste in Uttarakhand, a site of a plastic waste management plant was inaugurated in Dehradun. 

The project, one of a kind in Uttarakhand is a joint initiative by Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board, United Nations Development Programme, Dehradun-Mussoorie Municipal Corporation, a multinational company producing coca-cola beverage and a non-government organization based in the capital city. 
 

