Assam peaceful after NRC list: Home ministry

Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA

Ministry of Home Affairs (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday said that the law and order situation in Assam is peaceful and that no untoward incident has been reported from the Northeastern state after publication of the final NRC list from which over 19 lakh people were excluded. 

“The ministry of Home Affairs is in regular touch with state DGP and Chief Secretary. No untoward incident has been reported so far,” officials said. 

They reiterated that people whose names are not part of the NRC will not be declared foreigners till all legal options are exhausted.

The officials added that as many as 200 additional foreigners’ tribunals will be operational in Assam from Monday where bona fide citizens, whose names did not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion. At present, 100 foreigners’ tribunals are functional in the state.

