Class I student booked for allegedly attempting to rape classmate

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A Class 1 boy student of a government school in Haryana's Sirsa town has had a case registered against him for attempting to rape his classmate, police said on Sunday.

Police came to know about the incident after doctors at the Civil Hospital contacted them.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the victim's mother complained that a classmate of her daughter attempted to rape her in the school during the lunch break.